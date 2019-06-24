Speech to Text for Clinton Ave resurfacing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tracking an already warm start to your monday morning. rob. thunderstorms will impact the tennessee valley this morning. producing gusty winds, heavy rain and some small hail. some severe storms will be possible. a second round of thunderstorms will be possible by the mid afternoon hours. expect lower chances for storms the the next few days with a very low severe threat. afternoon highs will be seasonable this workweek. if you take clinton avenue during your daily commute you'll want to listen up -- that's because a street milling project will cause some delays for drivers. this will stretch from woodson avenue to washington street on clinton avenue...and will be preparation for the final phase of a three phase improvement plan along the road. waay31'srodneya ross is live on clinton avenue with what you can expect. live greg...anyone travel along clinton avenue from woodson to here on washington will want to be sure to give themselves extra time to navigate through the construction site while the work is being completed. vo the city told us crews will begin milling road pavement on clinton avenue as long as the weather permits. the work beginning today will be in preparation for the final phase of a road improvement project on clinton avenue. so far crews have resurfaced woodson to triana boulevard on clinton...and they're currently resurfacing california street to washington street and expect to finish that segment by next week. graphic the three phase road improvement is supposed to create bike lanes and handicap accessible sidewalks. the work includes: phase 1: road improvement from triana boulevard to california street phase 2: pedestrian and handicap accessibility improvements from woodson street