MAN ARRESTED AFTER ROAD RAMPAGE IN LIMESTONE CO., DEPUTIES SAY

both apple and android devices. new information... we're hearing from a limestone county woman who says she was almost run over while walking her dog yesterday! it was the beginning of a high-speed chase. the man she says was driving was george patterson. patterson was later arrested after deputies say he hit two carsone being a deputy'sand narrowly missed hitting some other people as well. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from where it all started. scottie? i'm here on lakeview street, where not a lot of houses are, which means, usually, there's not a lot of traffic. i spoke with one woman who saw a vehicle she didn't recognize on the road, but she says she had no idea the driver in that vehicle would run her off the road. aurie wells, lives in limestone county "i saw him coming so i got jojo and we got back right about here; and, at the last second, he just turned in here really fast, and you can see where there's tire marks that come through here. my little dog went airborne." laurie wells walks her dog jojo on lakeview street every single day, multiple times a day. she's never felt unsafe doing this until saturday. laurie wells, lives in limestone county "we both had to jump back when he came barreling through here. you can see all the mud and stuff out here. it's not time to be driving through this area." wells said she began yelling at the driver in the black truck, unsure why anyone would act the way he was acting. laurie wells, lives in limestone county "i couldn't compute what i was seeing because it just wasn't right. it was crazy." she quickly grabbed her dog jojo and started to head home, but watched as the man continued driving erratically. laurie wells, lives in limestone county "he tried to get out, going through this ditch. in fact, that's part of his truck right there. he messed his truck up." when he finally got out of the ditch... laurie wells, lives in limestone county "i started running because he's still driving crazy, and i don't know which way he's going at this point." but wells says the man's rampage didn't end there. in fact, she says more people in her family were affected by his reckless behavior. laurie wells, lives in limestone county "my son and his wife were going down the ramp to go to decatur, off of 72, to go down to 31, and he was coming up it. so, he almost hit my son and his wife head-on." and they weren't the only ones. limestone county sheriff's deputies say george patterson almost hit a group of people at a church and sideswiped a deputy's patrol vehicle in the process. it's something wells says she still can't wrap her head around. laurie wells, lives in limestone county "i don't know what was happening in his life, but it doesn't matter what's happening, we all have problems. my mom's got cancer and that doesn't give me the right to go out and endanger people." wells tells me she's just glad no one was hurt. she plans to go to the sheriff's office tomorrow morning to file charges against patterson, who is still being held in the limestone county jail on a 95-hundred dollar bond. reporting live in limestone county, sk,