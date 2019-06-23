Speech to Text for High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash and Damaged Deputy Vehicles

depending on toxicology results. new at five, we're learning more about a high-speed chase in limestone county that ended with one man behind bars and two damaged vehicles. this mangeorge pattersonis now facing several charges after the limestone county sheriff's office says he hit two carsone being a deputy'sand narrowly missed hitting some people. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live where those folks were almost hit. scottie? i'm here at a church on seven mile post road. this is where deputies found patterson after getting a call about someone in a black truck driving recklessly, not far from here. take a look at this video. i've been told there was an outdoor function going on at this pavilion yesterday when patterson drove through, nearly hitting a group of peopleincludi ng children. deputies tell me patterson drove through several yards and ran some folks off the road during the high-speed chase. deputies got behind him once he was here at the church, but lost sight when he reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. they got another call that he hit a vehicle at tanner crossroads. and not long after that, he was spotted near highway 31 and highway 72. they say that's when patterson swerved and sideswiped a deputy's car. deputies then used stop sticks near glaze road, and patterson pulled off into a field before crashing his truck. deputies tell me patterson fought them as they tried to pull him out of the truck. he was checked for injuries and then taken to the limestone county jail. patterson is still in the limestone county jail tonight on a 95-hundred dollar bond. he's charged with assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news