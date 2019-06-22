Speech to Text for Randolph School New Boy's Basketball Coach

during the first couple weeks of june, the randolph school was on the hunt for a new boys basketball head coach. well the search is over, and the raiders have found their new leader in mike morris who's got quite the resume, and his new players are excited about what their coach brings to this program... ian emerson/randol ph senior: "he's going to have the assets i need so that really, right off the bat put a positive tone in my head that this guy obviously knows what he's doing." mike morris comes to the rocket city after coaching college basketball for the last 28 years. mike morris: "i knew it was time for just a little different pace, and we wanted to get to huntsville. like i said, my wife's from here. i was looking into administration and possibly coaching. i've been mostly with the guys, but the past 17 years i've been the head coach of the women's team at samford, so i was really looking forward to getting back on the men's side and this opportunity at randolph came." coach morris makes the third raiders basketball coach in ian emerson's four year of high school. ian emerson: "going from coach thomas to coach bunnell, i had already played for coach bunnell before so i was used to how he wanted to play. transitioning into this year, i think coach morris is going to be slower which is good because not knowing these teammates, i've only played with two of them so we're kind of different, so being able to slow down and get into a more fundamental defense is going to be really helpful for us to be successful this year." coach morris is in for the long haul. "i retired, but not really. i'm 50, so i'm not dead yet. i want to work and i want to coach and i want to do that for another 15 to 20 years and randolph is a very special place, very similar to samford, in its academics, mission. has great kids, bright kids. it's a very unique place and i'm really looking forward to being a part of it. i think we can do something really great here." like coach morris said, his wife is actually from huntsville, so the two of them are so excited to be moving to the rocket city from birmingham. randolph's finding a coach process happened rather quickly, so coach morris was thrown into the fire kind of. he has already coached this team through a few scrimmages, but he still wants to get to know the team better. so go ahead and take a look at this video. coach morris took the team axe throwing for some team bonding. these guys don't just have skills on the court they can also throw an axe. that looks like such a cool way to get to know the team. thanks so