Speech to Text for Storms Knock Down Utility Poles in Colbert County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today's strong storms pounded the tennessee valley. they took down power lines ... and shut down a road in colbert county for hours. waay 31's alex torres perez went to the road to size up the damage. in the next couple of hours, this sign will be gone because crews will have finished their work. vo: right now, they are working on setting up the last power pole after today's storms knocked them down. while they worked, sockwell lane was closed on both ends. causing drivers to have to turn around. ll: i spoke to the colbert county emergency management agency. they told me they had no other reports of damage. reporting in colbert co. atp waay 31