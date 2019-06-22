Speech to Text for MADISON POLICE OFFICER HURT IN WRECK

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and apple devices. a madison police officer was involved in a 2- vehicle wreck that happened on the officer's drive into work this afternoon. hemsi responded to the wreck on mccrary road. on the way to the hospital ... the ambulance was involved in a separate accident. waay 31's alex torres perez is live on wall triana highway with the details. alex. as you can see behind me, the wreck has now been cleared and both lanes on wall triana are back open. we know a madison police officer was involved in the wreck. don webster with hemsi says first responders treated the officer and the other driver before taking them to huntsville hospital. madison police tweeted out they are both expected to be okay. now, webster says a car pulled out in front of the ambulance while they were on the way to the hospital. that caused a separate wreck. but no one was injured in that accident. right now, we do not know the name of that officer or how the accident happened. huntsville police are investigating the accident. reporting live in madison atp waay 31 news.