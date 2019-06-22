Speech to Text for PEOPLE IN JACKSON CO. WORK TO PICK UP STORM DAMAGE

as we watch for more possible storms ahead ... some folks are cleaning up damage from last night's storms. many people in jackson county woke up to a mess this morning. waay 31's sierra phillips went there to show you the damage. i'm here on county road 114 in scottsboro. state troopers are investigating a car crash that happened during last night's storm. waay 31 was there as rescue crews worked late last night to get a man out. officials say the man was trapped in his car after hitting a tree on this road. as troopers investigate this crash ... an hour away in bryant, crews worked to restore power. and one family is picking up the pieces of their carport. you can see power lines on the ground and draped over fences. just past those power lines ... this family's car is damaged after a pole fell and crushed their carport on top of their car. family members told me there's a bedroom right next to that carport. and the person sleeping there was abruptly woken up to that loud crash. in jackson county sierra phillips waay 31 news. we've reached out to state troopers to find out more information. but we haven't heard back just yet.