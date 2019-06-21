Speech to Text for WCA football camp next week

westminster christian academy wend undefeated in football for the first time ever this season... now the players are going to pay it forward helping out the younger generation.. monday tuesday and wednesday at westminster christian, coach louis leblanc and his boys will put on a two hour camp from 6 to 8 in the evening. it is open to everyone kindergarden thru 8:30 grade !! not just w-c-a students, coach leblanc said last year he had a player from tennessee come to the camp... coach says they'll learn skills for all sports.. and work on some life skills as well... leblanc says he hopes parents can enjoy a night out too! we are encouraging parents go drop their kids off, go have a date, i'll get them tired and they can enjoy the rest of their night, i love this age group because they are young and i do my best to get them pointed in the right direction, and hopefully it will transfer to their classwork and their relationships at home, with their friends and other problems that come up with their life. the camp is 85 dollars. to sign up visit go cats go dot org, or come monday and sign up on the spot.