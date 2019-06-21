Speech to Text for Jessica's Gift

scheduled for two-fifteen p-m. a key member of our team here at waay 31 got a special gift. jessica is a video editor. she got a trip to the beach thanks to the group "susie's wish." jessica is battling breast cancer and was shocked by the gift. susie's wish is a group that sends patients with life- threatening illnesses and their families to the beach. jessica's the best! we're all wishing her a speedy recovery after she finishes treatment and a well-deserved