Jackson County Sexual Abuse

waaytv dot com. new at 6- a woman is in the jackson county jail on charges of sexual abuse of a child under the age of twelve. a grand jury indicted connie summer-ford. she was booked into the jail late last night. police aren't releasing details of her case ... but it got us thinking about a new law in alabama. it will require child sex offenders to have chemical castration, as a condition of parole. we wondered if the law will apply to women. waay31s sierra phillips is live at the jackson county courthouse. she has brand new information that she uncovered tonight. sierra? najahe, if summerford is convicted, the law won't apply to her because it's not yet in effect. but an arrest like this in september would bring up questions about constitutionalit y. jones- "it'll make 'em think maybe." some people in jackson county tell me they hope the chemical castration law will deter people from committing the crime. the procedure is supposed to halt a person's sex drive. but the law doesn't mention gender. helstowski- "this bill absolutely would apply to a man or a women it specifically states any person." marcus helstowski is a huntsville attorney. he says how the procedure is carried out isn't defined in the law. helstowski- "we probably need further explanation to determine whether or not the act is constitutional and treats each and every person in the state of alabama equally." a doctor who treats sexual disorders at john hopkins told abc news, the procedure can be done on women. but hormonal differences can cause problems. jones says if one gender has to face chemical castration the other should too. jones- "i think they need to try to do something.....it wouldn't be fair for one." this law goes into effect september 1st-- but it's likely to face constitutional challenges before then. reporting live in jackson county sierra phillips waay31 news. not all sex offenders in alabama are eligible for parole. this would only apply to those who are on parole. helstowski says that could cause an issue down the line ... because people convicted of lesser sentences will face chemical castration... while people who have to serve their