Breaking Barriers

sixty years ago, while president kennedy was selling the public on beating the russians to the moon... behind the scenes he was putting pressure on nasa. he wanted to set an example for integration in the south but was meeting resistance in alabama. waay 31 news anchor dan shaffer shows us how wernher von braun and his team helped black engineers break color barriers at nasa in huntsville. the battle for civil rights in the early 1960s was fought on two contrasting fronts in alabama. the literal fight for equal rights sit-ins, marches - met with violence and fire bombs. and another fight that was happening here in huntsville. a quieter, but no less significant battle, being waged in the offices, labs and test facilities at marshall space flight center. james jennings was one of those early civil rights pioneers. and he did it just by showing up to work every day. "so that other people that looked like me could follow behind me." an alabama native, jennings attended segregated schools. he attended alabama a&m and began his career with nasa as a computer operator through a co-op program designed to make nasa a shining example of equal employment opportunity. in the early sixties, nasa was almost exclusively white men in white shirts sending white men to the moon. "it was the first time that i had to operate in an all-white environment." "you felt kinda lonely because there were a lot of times when you were the only person in the meeting." there were quite a few african american pioneers at nasa. charlie smoot became a nasa recruiter, traveling the country to convince young, black scientists and engineers to relocate to nasa facilities in the south. clyde foster helped african americans at nasa train for advancement, and would go on to established the first computer science bachelor's degree program - in the state at alabama a & m. jennings was in the first graduating class. they all knew if there were to be more like them they had to set the example. "my feeling was that if i fail, that would be an excuse not to let anybody come behind me." richard paul co-authored the book "we could not fail the first african american's in the space program." "if an african american nasa employee failed, the attitude would be, 'well, you know those people can't handle this kind of work.' so the responsibility was there to always do their absolute best. they could not fail and they did not fail." but despite their personal civil rights victories at work, integrated nasa facilities were still in the segregated south. black engineers could only work alongside their white collegues. "when you step off the base, you can't use the same toilet as your coworkers. you can't get a house. you can't eat in the same restaurants." when governor george wallace took office in 1963... "... segregation forever" ...his divisive words and actions had an immediate negative impact on huntsville's fledgling aerospace industry. engineers were refusing to move here. there was talk of moving the space program out of alabama. "and the white house was growing impatient with wallace. in a memo to marshall center director wernher von braun, the administration expressed quote 'concern over the lack of equal employment opportunity for negroes in huntsville.' von braun had had enough. he needed federal funds. he needed engineers. and governor wallace was putting his plans at risk. during a visit to marshall in 1965, wallace got an earful from the german scientist. a new york times article quotes von braun as saying, "obstructionism and defiance can hurt and are hurting alabama." wallace never returned to huntsville during the apollo era. the space program didn't put an end to workplace discrimination, but jennings says it did get better... "yeah, we have a ways to go. but we've made a lot of progress." over a forty-year career, jennings was named to the first equal opportunity board at nasa. he worked his way up to deputy director at kennedy space center, where he was known for his distinctive hat, and for getting things done. "you have to wake up every morning and say, look, i belong here as well as everybody else. i have a job to do and i'm going to go out and do it to the best of my ability." that extraordinary mission 50 years ago - would not have been accomplished without their contributions... "we were in a position to do a lot of good stuff, and i jennings credits his teachers with inspiring him to pursue math and physics. he works now to help