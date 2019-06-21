Speech to Text for Paving on Governors Drive

so much for "no paving on governors drive during rush hour." we now know what caused this mess this morning ... headed south over monte sano mountain. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer iss off tonight, waay 31' s sydney martin has been working all day to learn why crews still had lanes closed... more than four hours after the work was supposed to stop. sydney? najahe-- the night time lane closures are about to get underway..and should last 12 hours. the alabama department of transportation told me the contractor ran into a problem so a lane stayed closed for about 16 hours during last night's work. janine brown, works nearby, "i have a friend that it took 45 minutes this morning to get from california to monte sano." janine brown told me she heard about the lane closure from her customers throughout the day on friday. janine brown, works nearby,"it's inconvenient especially when you don't know you're going to be late." the department of transportation tells me the contractor ran into an issue and couldn't safely reopen the lanes at 6am. janine brown, works nearby,"most people trying to get to work with the delay..it was unplanned so you have a whole host of people that are getting to work late." the department tells me southbound flow is lighter in the mornings, so they let the contractor keep working, and they weren't aware of any major backups. but as you just saw in that video... the backup lasted for hours." brown told me she hopes it is addressed because she heard many people talking about the problem. janine brown, works nearby,"i have had some customer complain about the blocking of the road." the city of huntsville told me they talked with alabama department of transportation and the apologized for the inconvenience. the department of transportation said they are talking to the contractor about sticking to their time restrictions. live in huntsville sm waay