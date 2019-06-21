Speech to Text for 3M Admitted to Dumping in the River

no trust in 3m! that's the response this afternoon from people who live along the tennessee river ... where the company admits to illegally dumping chemicals. decatur mayor tab bowling posted on facebook, the chemicals are not in the drinking water. when we asked decatur utilities to confirm that statement ... they told us they had no comment. waay31's breken terry shows us how 3m's latest admission does nothing to calm the fears of neighbors. i am here along the tennessee river in decatur and while the mayor says citizens shouldn't worry about their drinking water. people downstream from here tell me they don't drink the water and don't trust 3m. garth- i don't know of anybody that drinks the water now. willie garth has lived in courtland for 70 years and says he and his wife don't drink the water or cook with it because they are downstream from 3m. garth- it's costly but we feel better that way. in this letter to the environmental protection agency dated april 4th, 3m admitted they dumped fbsa and fbsee chemicals into the tennessee river. the epa stopped companies from dumping those chemicals in 2009. it's unclear what the long term health risks of these chemicals is. garth- of course everybody is concerned about the young people that's my major concern. garth said he does not believe 3m is being transparent enough. i reached out to 3m today, and they only released this statement saying, "3m voluntarily reported to epa and adem releases from our manufacturing processes that did not comply with the toxic substance control act. we shut down the identified manufacturing operations and are completing internal changes to fully address the issue." but garth said after 3m had to pay 35-million dollars to the west morgan east lawrence water authority over contamination ... trust with the company is already severed. and the only way they could gain his trust back is to be fully open. garth- admit it's there and admit to themselves it's there and get some kind of program in place to help the people and help fight it. look live tag: we did reach out to the alabama department of environmental management .... the state agency 3m is required to report to. we've not heard back. it's unclear if 3m will face any epa fines. in decatur bt waay31 news. the settlement of the lawsuit involving 3-m and the west morgan east lawrence water and sewer authority will provide the money needed for a new water filtration system. that will give people safe drinking water.. it's called reverse osmosis filtration system. that new system will supply safe drinking water for all customers. it won't result in a rate increase for customers. the system is expected to be implemented by