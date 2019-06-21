Speech to Text for Scottsboro Officers Hurt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two police officers are now out of the hospital after being injured during a multi- county chase. police say it started in powell in dekalb county and ended in hollywood in jackson county when the suspect's car crashed into a patrol car. jordan robinson from huntsville is out on bond after being charged with drug possession, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment . waay31s sierra phillips spent time talking to people who were there when it all happened. right now you can see tire tracks in the field behind me that's because this is where that chase ended as the suspect barreled into the corn." jones- "he said 'man you got a birds eye view didn't you?' i said 'yes i sure did i got a front row seat." wednesday paul jones and his wife were in their front yard when he says 15 police cars rushed by chasing a car. jones- "we had no idea what was going on." jones later learned that powell and scottsboro police officers, along with jackson county deputies were chasing jordan robinson. police say they tried to stop robinson in powell for having a switched tag on his car. that turned into a chase that went into jackson county and past jones' house on county road 33. it ended in this corn field when robinson's car hit a hollywood police car and both crashed into the field. jones- "he didn't go a half a mile and they apprehended him." the officers were injured during that apprehension. a scottsboro officer injured his head as he got out of the car and a powell officer injured his shoulder. both injuries were minor. jones says his wife was mowing the grass near the road when officers say robinson might also be picking up some charges in dekalb county. no word