Speech to Text for Alabama Constitution Coming to Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in larger numbers... this afternoon we're looking ahead to a bicentennial celebration happening right in downtown huntsville. a motorcade carrying alabama's 6 constitutions will stop in downtown huntsville tuesday. the final destination? the huntsville museum of art. that's where waay 31's ashley carter with details on the motorcade. it's been two hundred years since the constitutions left huntsville and now they're coming home right before the bicentennial" samantha nielsen spokeswoman huntsville art museum "it's a historical moment for the city" samantha nielsen is eagerly awaiting the constitutions' arrival at the huntsville museum of art. she told me this is the first time the documents will leave the capitol and be put on display. tuesday will be a private event... but the public will still get a chance to witness some of the historical moment samantha nielsen spokeswoman huntsville art museum "the motorcade will be arriving here in huntsville at the museum around 11 o clock so if anybody wants to come out and see the motorcade come in. you will have to wait a while longer to view the official documents. samantha nielsen: "the exhibition will officially open to the public on june 30th, that sunday nielsen told us it's going to be a free day for guests and encourages everyone to come see it then the motorcade will leave montgomery at 6 a-m tuesday. it will make one pit stop along the way. and then arrive in huntsville at 10:50 there are several events going on this year to celebrate alabama's 200th birthday! one event that's going on right now is the wade happ postcards traveling exhibit! it's at the huntsville madison county public library until july 12th. the exhibit is made up of panels showing