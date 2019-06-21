Speech to Text for 06/21/19 Evening Weather 6PM

inspire today's students to get involved in more stem programs combining hot temperatures with the humidity, heat index values will be near 100 degrees the next three afternoons. we are concerned about thunderstorms, some of which could be severe tonight. the primary threat will be damaging straight-line winds. there are a lot of moving parts due to the nature of a thunderstorm complex moving through middle of the country friday afternoon. it may be able to hold together and even reach the tennessee valley later today. ahead of this thunderstorm complex we could also see pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. thunderstorms will be possible each day this weekend and into next week but many areas will remain dry due to the scattered nature of storms each day.