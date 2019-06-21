Speech to Text for Structure Fire on Swancott Road

this morning waay 31 is following breaking news in madison. that's where a fire started at a home on swancott road off wall triana. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now and has been at the scene since shortly before four this morning. rodneya. good morning greg...huntsvill e fire and the madison county sheriffs office just cleared the scene in the last minutes. i'm told there were five adults in the home at the time of the fire. huntsville fire says the fire was contained to one room in the home and was quickly put out. all five adults are now displaced. red cross is on scene helping out. live in madison, rr, waay 31 news.