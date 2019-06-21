Speech to Text for Attack Squirrel owner talks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are now hearing from a limestone county man who's squirrel has made national headlines... mickey paulk is wanted on drug charges... and waay 31 convinced him to give us a call. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what paulk had to say. casey? earlier this week, limestone county deputies found paulk's squirrel and drugs in a cage... investigators say they were tipped off that the squirrel was being fed meth so it would be aggressive... and now it is an internet sensation. paulk told waay 31 that he never fed the squirrel meth... and its on a healthy diet-- including squash and cucumbers. paulk says the squirrel is his best friend... whom he nursed as a baby when it fell out of a tree. he says the squirrel is as sweet as can be... but is also territorial. alabama wildlife officials say they plan to press charges against paulk. he could be fined between 250 dollars and 500 dollars... and could serve extra jail time. paulk says he knows he can't stay on the run for too much longer... but he has one hope for his pet. "maybe he can get into some sort of promotions or something. he's the most famous squirrel in the world right now. i don't want the limelight. i'll give it to the squirrel." limestone county sheriff's office told us they will continue to follow all leads until paulk is in custody. live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news.