Friday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. rodneya five people are without their home this morning. that's after a fire started at a house on on swancott road near wall triana. the five adults were in the home when the fire started. firefighters say the fire was contained to one room ... and they were able to quickly put it out. a manufacturing company called 3-m in decatur admitted that they have been illegally dumping chemicals into the tennessee river. they didnt say how long they had been dumping the the chemicals or where in the river. right now its not proven that there are long term health risks... 3-m is investigating the source of how it all happened. greg waay 31 talked with the limestone county fugitive who's made news because of his pet squirrel. deputies want to lock up mickey paulk on drug charges. paulk told us he plans to eventually turn himself in. but right now he says he's working on getting a lawyer. president trump is reacting to iran shooting down a u-s drone in the middle east. there are now reports that he approved military strikes against iran... but abruptly called them off. iran claims the aircraft was in its airspace. now, congressional leaders are urging the president to proceed with caution. a recently-signed law will give firefighters money to help them as they battle cancer. it gives them extra insurance coverage during their fight with the disease. the law would give firefighters an additional $3,000 dollars per month for up to 36 months -- and would cover more than 20 types of cancer. hundreds of folks gathered at big spring park to see the new rocket city trash panda uniforms. the team unveiled five uniforms .