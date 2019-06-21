Speech to Text for 3M admits to illegal dumping

is held without bond. 3m in decatur admitted to the e-p-a that it's been illegally dumping chemicals into the tennessee river. 3-m sent a letter on april 3rd admitting its violated federal law. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on how people who live in the area are reacting to 3-m's admission. casey? greg... in the letter, 3-m says they have stopped using the new chemicals... and they are investigating the source of how it all happened... but people in decatur are not happy they have to worry about new chemicals in the water now. 3-m did not say how long they had been dumping the chemicals or where exactly in the river... the new chemicals are called f-b-s-a and f-b-s-e-e... and right now it's not proven that there are long term health risks from them. but the environmental protection agency has prevented companies from dumping these chemicals into drinking water since 2009 3-m revealed the dumping on the same day they settled a lawsuit with the west morgan east limestone water authority. the water authority told waay 31 that the environmental protection agency and the alabama department of environmental management have not told them about the new chemicals being dumped in the water yet... meanwhile, people who live in decatur say they are worried about the future. "its very concerning. you don't know what this stuff can do to you, especially long term." the water authority told us they don't know for sure if their new filtration system will remove the chemicals... but they are 99 percent sure it will... that system is scheduled to get up and running in december of 2020... reporting live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news..