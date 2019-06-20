Speech to Text for 3M Admits To Chemical Dumping Into TN River

new tonight at ten... 3m in decatur admitted to the environmental protection agency the company illegally dumped chemicals into the tennessee river... in a letter sent april 3rd, 3m admitted they violated a federal law but did not say how long they had been dumping the chemicals... or where exactly in the river it happened. waay 31's kody fisher is live in decatur... he's finding out how this impacts people who live there... in the letter, 3-m says they have stopped using the chemicals... and they are investigating the source of how it happened... people i'm speaking with here in decatur are not happy they have new chemicals to worry about in the water... faron davis and his family live in decatur... these new chemicals that were dumped in the tennessee river worry him... faron davis/lives in decatur "its very concerning. you don't know what this stuff can do to you, especially long term." right now... there is no definitive science proving there are long term health risks from these chemicals called fbsa and fbsee... but the environmental protection agency has prevented companies from dumping them into drinking water since 2009... we do know the chemicals are an alternative to the ones used by 3m decades ago that have been linked to cancer and other health risks... 3m told the environmental protection agency about the chemicals in the river on the same day they settled a lawsuit with the west morgan east limestone water authority over other chemicals dumped into the river ... david whiteside with the environmental protection group tennessee riverkeeper told waay 31 these chemicals will impact the lawsuit the group has against the company... david whiteside/tennes seeriverkeeper "the development that they're dumping these short-chain chemicals makes 3m's defense a lot weaker and it's going to increase the cost of their cleanup." davis says he would like to see 3m and other companies think about public safety before putting chemicals into the river... faron davis/lives in decatur "we've got to know that the water is safe. for drinking, for bathing, for whatever. we can't have anything detrimental to us, especially our little ones that are growing and developing." the west morgan east limestone water authority told me the environmental protection agency ... and the west morgan east limestone water authority told me the environmental protection agency ... and the alabama department of environmental management have not told them about the new chemicals being in the water... the water authority did not know for sure if the new filtration system they are putting in will take it out... but they are 99 percent sure it will... that system is set to get up and running in december of 2020... reporting live decatur... kody fisher... waay 31 news.. decatur mayor tab bowling had this to say about the report. in a facebook post -- he said he trusts decatur utilities' statement that the chemical spill was downstream from their plant -- and that all samples were "non-detect:. he then said - quote - "i will wake up enjoying many cups of tennessee river brewed coffee. my family and granddaughters will enjoy the same d-u water i