Speech to Text for Trash Pandas Uniform revealed

the uniforms for the rocket city trash pandas the team has lived in the hearts of supporters in north alabama.. they've broken records in merchandise sales with hats, t shirts and sweatshirts... but these are the official uniforms for the team..... are you guys ready? here they are... the first one you see is the home uniform.. this is their main one.. looking sharp, they'll also rock this uniform on away games... its grey.... and the home alternante, which will rotate, is this one with pen stripes, theere an away alternate too.. and a saulte to the miliatary with this camo uniform.. this one is my favorite.. looks good. season opens april 15, 2020... and you'll see the players in these.. reaction and ad lib