Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Labor Force Participation

apollo 11 moon landing. while the unemployment rate in alabama is near a record low at 3.8 percent, the state's labor force participation rate remains one of the worst in the country. in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith explains how new companies, like aerojet rocketdyne, will help fix that. amid the celebration of a new business opening in north alabama, commerce secretary greg canfield knows this is one step closer to overcoming a big hurdle for the state. canfield one of our big benchmarks is to measure labor participation. and so labor participation in alabama unfortunately has been about five and a half percentage points lower than the u.s. average. the labor force participation rate is the percentage of everyone, 16 and older, who either has a job or is looking for one. according to the u.s. bureau of labor statistics, the national rate as of may was 62.4 percent. in alabama, it's 57.4 percent. that's the fourth lowest in the country, only above mississippi, west virginia and south carolina. to fix that, in 2018, governor kay ivey introduced the "success plus" initiative. canfield governor ivey has been pretty bold in establishing that we need to have a half a million alabamians with advanced skills ready by 2025. aerojet rocketdyne's new advanced manufacturing facility is emblematic of that goal. about 160 of the 400 jobs for the new facility are transplants from virginia and california. tony sivesind brought his skills in additive manufacturing from sacramento to the rocket city. sivesind i have an uncle who works here, been here for a long time, and said, 'we do composites, you do composites. come build rockets instead of sailboats.' so now i build rockets that are a lot faster than the sailboats. one of their huntsville hires is greg freeman. he started out as a machinst before moving into the quality inspector field. freeman and fortunately, i had the opportunity to get involved in the shuttle redesign work at marshall and get into the composites field. and that led me to aerojet. ceo eileen drake says they plan to work not only with u-a-h, but also the community colleges as they continue to expand their workforce. drake we're going to really ramp up big time here in huntsville, alabama, to look at all avenues that we can get great employees from. and canfield says once companies like aerojet rocketdyne really take off, they will spur even more growth. canfield here's going to be a brighter future and other opportunities that will come our way that we believe will actually create even more job opportunities for alabamians in this region. reporting in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. to learn more about the governor's growth plan, "success plus," click on this story at waaytv.com. you can find it under the "skilled to