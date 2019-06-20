Speech to Text for Madison Break-ins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

air they're exposed to. a warning tonight for people who use a popular madison park. huntsville police say people are smashing windows and stealing purses from cars at indian creek greenway off slaughter road. waay 31's sierra phillips learned, the break-ins have become all too common. zizzo- "that does make me nervous....because i can come back and everything's gone." according to huntsville police, 3 people filed police reports after their cars were broken into on wednesday afternoon around 6:30. that's concerning for natasha zizzo who comes to the park often around that time. zizzo- "i actually come here quite a bit. sometimes i even come everyday after work." police say valuables were stolen including a debit card that someone tried to use at a grocery store. police could not confirm how many other reports have been filed recently. one person here today, who didn't want to be on camera, told me this happens so often that she makes sure totake any valuables with her. i also spoke with katie drennan as she came to take her dog on a walk. she told me she actually moved from one parking lot to another because she felt unsafe at the first one. drennan- "i came down here to park because there's more people in this area." but drennan says the break ins won't stop her from coming back.... drennan- "i guess it could happen anywhere you went." "police do not recommend this but one person i talked to today told me break-ins happen here so often she just leaves her car unlocked that way if a break-in does happen, they won't break her window. reporting in madison sierra phillips waay31 news." while officers don't recommend that strategy - they do recommend you keep your doors locked, make sure valuables are hidden or in the trunk, and be aware of your surroundings. the break-ins are under investigation if you have any information contact