Speech to Text for AL Firefighter Cancer Law

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the crops fail. new at 6 -- help is on the way for career firefighters in alabama ... who are diagnosed with cancer. a recently-signed law gives firefighters money for extra insurance coverage as they battle the disease. waay31's steven dilsizian shows us, the fort payne fire chief knows the dangers first- hand. take sot: chief ron saferite - fort payne fire department "i've had a little bit of a scare with cancer like alot of the firefighters are getting now... mine was skin cancer" fort payne fire chief ron saferite is coming up on his 30th year as a firefighter. but 4 years ago, he tells me he was diagnosed with skin cancer on his face and neck. this session, the state passed a bill to help provide extra insurance coverage for firefighters like saferite.... take sot: chief ron saferite - fort payne fire department "they get a lump sum payment up front, and thats to cover first off, expenses, traveling, copays, that type of stuff" the maximum amount of money given from a local government to a patient would be 50 thousand dollars. a firefighter could also receive 3 thousand dollars per month for up to 36 months. the bill lists more than 20 types of cancers, as firefighters can be diagnosed because of many different things. take standup: firefighters are not only exposed to carcinogens through the air that they breathe in... if they don't clean their gear properly... the toxic fumes could get into their skin" the addition of cancer to the insurance policy, will cost local governments an extra 200- dollars a year, per firefighter. chief saferite says it's a long time coming, and thinks every dollar is worth protecting first responders. take sot: chief ron saferite - fort payne fire department "they're finally realizing our guys are going to get covered for stuff that they've done for everybody else in the past and future... its paying them back for what they do in fort payne -- sd -- waay31 news. the chief's skin cancer was caused by his gear. he's since made a full recovery. the fort payne city council recently approved new the chief's skin cancer was caused by his gear. he's since made a full recovery. the fort payne city council recently approved new gear for the department that minimizes the