Speech to Text for Attack Squirrel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six, we're hearing from a wanted limestone county man - whose pet squirrel has made headlines across the country. thanks for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer. mickey paulk is wanted on drug charges, but continues to play cat and mouse with the cops. it's a story waay 31's scottie kay has been following since the beginning. she spoke with paulk over the phone today and learned what his plans are. mickey paulk, suspect "the squirrel doesn't even know he's famous. he's just doing his everyday thing." you're hearing the voice of mickey paulka man who is still on the lam after deputies found drugs and his pet squirrel in a cage during a bust earlier this week. investigators had been tipped off that the squirrel was fed meth, and now the animal is an internet sensation. mickey paulk, suspect "i don't know who set it up, but the squirrel's got his own twitter account. i didn't see that coming." paulk describes the popular squirrel as his best friend. mickey paulk, suspect "when you feed something every two hours for that long, you get attached to it. he's more fun to hang out with than most people." paulk says he fed the squirrel often, and it was a healthy diet, that never included meth. mickey paulk, suspect "i had to cut out the corn and the nuts, and feed him more vegetables, like squash and cucumbers." he says the squirrel is no attack animal, but he is protective of his owner. mickey paulk, suspect "he's sweet as he can be to me. with someone else, as long as they don't get too close, they're alright. they're territorial. you don't have to make them mean. even when he was a just a little, bitty, tiny thinghe didn't even have all of his teeth yethe would bite other people." and although paulk wouldn't tell me where he is... because of his and the squirrel's new- found fame, he realizes he can't stay on the run for much longer. mickey paulk, suspect "my face is all over every tv, phone, and laptop in the country right now, so it's not like i can hide for very long. so, i'm going to go ahead and get this lawyer situation straightened out and then i'll go ahead and turn myself in." and while he'll spend some time behind bars, paulk says he sees a bright future for the squirrel. mickey paulk, suspect "maybe he can get into some sort of promotions or something. he's the most famous squirrel in the world right now. i don't want the limelight. i'll give it to the squirrel." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news alabama wildlife officials do plan to press charges against paulk. they tell waay 31 he could be fined between 250 and 500 dollars, and could serve some extra jail time. they ask that if you find a live, wild animal, contact them immediately and they'll tell