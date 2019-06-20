Speech to Text for Thursday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. police are increasing patrols in a huntsville neighborhood. that's after a familys dog was shot and killed during a home invasion tuesday night. it all happened on gallatin street near bob wallace avenue. huntsville police say they have not arrested anyone related to the break-in. the family said they'll tell us their story later today. the search is on for a wanted man accused of manufacturing drugs in morgan county. james sharpe of somerville-- faces charges of manufacturing meth ... trafficking heroin ... and posession of meth and prescription medication. happening today. judge roy moore is expected to announce his plans regarding a potential senate run. several high profile republicans -- including the president -- encouraged the former alabama supreme court chief justice not to run. moore's announcement is scheduled for 2 p-m in montgomery. new this morning, a u.s. official says an iranian surface- to- air missile shot down a u.s. drone flying in international airspace over the strait of hormuz. right now, most of the information about the attack has not been released to the public. golden road in franklin county will be closed from 8:30am to 5pm tomorrow for paving. the closing starts at the bridge in red bay just before the mississippi line. if it rains tomorrow ... the project will start monday. rodneya?