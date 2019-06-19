Speech to Text for Dog Shot and Killed During Home Invasion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten... police are increasing patrols in a huntsville neighborhood after a family's dog was shot and killed during a home invasion. it happened last night at a home on gallatin street near bob wallace avenue... waay 31's kody fisher is live in that area right now and he's speaking with neighbors about what happened. ... the victims of this robbery posted online saying someone kicked in their backdoor... and immediately shot their dog... people in the area tell me this is not normal... dee murphy lives just down the street from where the robbery happened... when she heard what her neighbors went through... dee murphy/lives in the neighborhood "i was in shock, because to me this is a very safe neighborhood." the victims posted online saying a man shot their lab pippa four to five times after kicking their door in... and started yelling... telling them to give him the money and goods... the post said the family of three was able to call police once the gunman went outside to steal money from their car... monique haselden lives right next door to where this happened... monique haselden/lives in the neighborhood "it makes me want to kind of be a little bit more vigilant of course, but i still think it's a safe neighborhood." huntsville police are increasing patrols in the area while they investigate.. that makes murphy and haselden feel safer... but murphy says the community is already coming together to look out for each other... dee murphy/lives in the neighborhood "it makes us want to reach out more to each other then we already do." in the last 30 minutes the family who was robbed told me they are willing to share their story... i plan on speaking with them tomorrow about what happened. . . right now, huntsville police have not arrested anyone connected to this break- in...kody fisher... waay 31 news...