Speech to Text for The Start of the Korn Ferry Tour

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the web dot cour tour thats coming to huntsville next april is now called, the korn ferry tour!!! the new sponsorship for the pga tour starts today and runs through the 2028 season. the korn ferry tour takes over the ledges april 20 for that week. the huntsville championship will be a premiere event for the area...and the ledges golf course was just ranked the number three golf course in the state... exciting things happening, so no more wed dot com tour... its korn ferry, a global consulting firm. ad-lib sports cross talk