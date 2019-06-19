Speech to Text for Madison County Rent Rising

the city of madison has the fastest-growing rent rate in all of alabama! according to "rent cafe's" may rent report ... the average rent in madison is 932 dollars. that's 80-dollars more than a year ago. and property managers tell waay 31 ... it's not coming down anytime soon. waay 31's ashley carter explains why the prices keep going up. jennifer thompson property manager in madison "the demand for apartment homes in madison is absolutely incredible" jennifer thompson manages a newer rental property just minutes away from more than 10 madison city schools. jennifer thompson property manager in madison "people will actually move to madison solely for the school district." and that's not all. thompson says as the area experiences growth, many people are moving to madison for jobs. trevor lacy grew up in huntsville, but now calls madison home. he says rent is higher in madison, but you get your money's worth. trevor lacy lives in madison "9 times out of ten you're probably getting something that's very new and you're going to be maybe one of the first people or person to live in that place and that's also worth paying the extra difference between huntsville and madison price" he also enjoys the serenity. trevor lacy lives in madison "it's just quiet. i like peace and quiet and this is one of the best places to be for it" thompson says people come to madison from around the world to live and work ... making demand even higher, meaning prices won't come down any time soon. jennifer thompson property manager: "there's a lot of new construction that is happening in madison and the surrounding area and in addition the prices are going to continue to grow." the census data for 2018 estimates more than 6-thousand people moved to madison from the previous year. that number is only likely grow this year. in madison..ashley carter...waay 31