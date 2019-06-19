Speech to Text for Mazda-Toyota Potential Partnership with Lexus

of a drug deal. new at 6 -- a potentially huge development tonight from mazda-toyota, as it builds an assembly plant in huntsville. a japanese publication says the companies are looking to build a new lexus... which is toyota's luxury brand ... with mazda parts! waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live to explain what the collaboration could mean for huntsville. that's right guys, lexus could be the latest to get involved in the 1.6 billion dollar mazda-toyota plant. the japanese report says a new project would use a mazda car frame and mazda engine in a lexus car! take sot: phil long - lives in limestone county "having a luxury car built here in huntsville" phil long works just down the street from the future mazda- toyota plant... in fact, he even drives a mazda. but he was shocked to learn lexus could be a new partner. take sot: phil long - lives in limestone county "for alabama that's unheard of, that's really cool!" the japanese site bestcar and lexus enthusiast both reported mazda-toyota could bring in lexus for a special project, but the collaboration would mainly be with mazda. the reports say the companies could put together a second-generation lexus rc coupe that is built from a mazda frame and engine. i've tried contacting mazda-toyota officials on the potential for a deal. they did not discredit the reports, and said they will get me in contact with someone. i have yet to hear back. lexus officials have not gotten back to me, and toyota engine plant officials say they are unaware of this. long says if this happens, huntsville gets another boost. take sot: phil long - lives in limestone county "being the fastest growing city in alabama, we'll probably out do birmingham a little bit faster than we were projected to"