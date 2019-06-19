Speech to Text for Attack Squirrel Follow-Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information tonight about the man who's still on the run ... after deputies say he fed a pet squirrel meth to keep it aggressive. "it's not the first time we've dealt with him." suspect mickey paulk took to facebook after getting national attention for his 'attack squirrel.' turns out, he has a long criminal record. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the sheriff's office with what they're saying about paulk and his video. scottie? today, i learned paulk being wanted on drug charges is nothing new for the limestone county sheriff's office. in fact, the squirrel-owner has a pretty extensive criminal history. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "our job as law enforcement officers is not to engage in a public forum or debate about things that may or may not have happened, or may or may not happen in the future." the response from the limestone county sheriff's office after a man on the run posted a video to facebook? not to respond. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "as long as he's out and about, he's free to talk to whoever he wants, just as you and i are." mickey paulk is said to have fed a pet squirrel meth to keep it aggressiveshocking his neighbors. billy carruth, jr., neighbor "anybody that would do that to any kind of animal, it's unacceptable." it's a story that's gained national attention, and paulk decided to take to social media about it. mickey paulk, suspect "you can't give squirrels meth. it would kill them. i'm pretty sure. i've never tried it." paulk is wanted on drug charges, and because owning a squirrel is illegal in alabama, he could face more charges. but in the video on facebook, paulk claims he no longer lives in the apartment where deputies found drugs and the squirrel, so he says deputies can't get him for drug possession. however, he admits he still had a few belongings there, including his beloved pet squirrel. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "warrants are obtained on probable cause, not hearsay. you have to meet a certain standard for a judge to sign an arrest warrant. they have to present enough evidence that the person is doing or has done what that officer or investigator is saying they've done." and i've learned this is not the first time limestone county deputies have dealt with this man. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "paulk's been here a number of times." between 2001 and 2019, paulk has been booked into the limestone county jail 28 times, to be exact. his list of charges include robbery, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, and drug charges. after hearing this list, and hearing about the possible meth-addicted squirrel, some of paulk's neighbors say there's no point in him hiding out. billy carruth, jr., neighbor "if the sheriff in this county is looking for him, he might as well come on in. turn himself in, because it's over. he need not watch the calendar. watch the clock, because these guys are going to get him. this fella needs to be prosecuted to the fullest." paulk won't face charges from the sheriff's office regarding the squirrel, but he could face more charges from alabama wildlife agents. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news since this story broke -- there have been several developments. waay 31 will continue following it! for all of our previous reporting on the attack squirrel -- go online