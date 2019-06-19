Speech to Text for Boaz Drainage Survey

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening... if you live in boaz ---this week the mayor might be knocking on your door. the mayor and his team are conducting a survey so they can apply for a grant to improve drainage in the city waay 31's sierra phillips is live in boaz where people told her - standing water has been a serious issue for decades. more than 300 homes in boaz right now are at risk for flooding due to drainage issues. that's why the mayor is working to apply for a state grant to make improvements--- but first he needs at least 80 percent of the community to provide feedback. brown- "there's several, including my uncle here, that's got some standing water that collects under his house and also in the backyard." kenny brown has lived in boaz his entire life and says parts of the city have always had serious drainage issues. brown- " because the water just all runs one way." nat pop knock that's why mayor david dyer is headed door to door this week. dyer - "we're doing a survey to provide for drainage improvements in this area," brown- "usually the rainwater goes down the street and it runs back under and around most people's homes." the state grant dyer plans to apply for is an 80/20 match. if approved, the city would pay around 90 thousand dollars for drainage improvements and the state would pay the rest, which is around 360 thousand dollars. dyer - "we've got to have a comprehensive plan...not a short term plan." people i talked with today say they're hopeful changes are on the way. brown- "improvements on the street are well needed." once the survey is done ---the results will be sent to the state for review. the mayor should know if the city gets the grant in the next 18 months. reporting live in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news.