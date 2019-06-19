Speech to Text for Sheffield Smoking Ban

at 6! new information tonight-- a lawsuit looms over the city of sheffield in colbert county -- surrounding the controversial smoking ban. it looked like city council was set to take up the issue at a special-called meeting this morning. waay 31's breken terry is live to explain why that didn't happen. i am here outside of sheffield city hall where that special called meeting did not result in the city council's vote on possibly repealing the smoking ban, because one council person couldn't get off work in time. the vote is now pushed back to july first. pugh- we felt like the full council needed to hear this because we need an up or down vote before we decide what to do. attorney bennett pugh is representing joseph mitchum in a potential lawsuit against sheffield over their smoking ban that took effect in october. city council members were supposed to take up the issue at a special-called meeting wednesday morning. but council member malea scales wasn't present so pugh told them to take it off the agenda. pugh- obviously without a council member here we would not get a full hearing. mitchum and his wife were also at the meeting and said they had hoped to put this issue past them. mitchum- i was looking forward to putting this part of the process to an end and it's kind of disappointing this morning. pugh sent the city this letter saying they intended to sue because sheffield's smoking ban stopped mitchum from opening his cigar shop on east second street. mitchum bought the building prior to the smoking ban and was told by some unnamed city council members he could still open his business but that didn't happen. mitchum- when you make certain steps on the word and assurances from someone then they cut your knees out from under you it's kind of disappointing and shocking. pugh told the city it can either pay mitchum 50,000 dollars for the hardship, repeal the smoking ban to allow him to open his cigar shop... or face the music. pugh- they can repeal this and replace it with the business friendly smoking ban mayor sanford has been introducing at every city council meeting or i'm going to sue them. council's next meeting is july first, where they could take a vote. pugh pushed back his deadline to file suit until mid- july, since he asked the item be taken off today's agenda. he told me he has other business owners interested in making a claim against the city ... he'll file those separately from mitchum's. the city told us it cannot comment on pending litigation. in sheffield bt