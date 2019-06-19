Speech to Text for Flint River Attack

new details. tonight we're learning more about the past of one of the men accused of assaulting a group of teens on the flint river. zach young is out of jail on bond-- after turning himself in to huntsville police earlier this week. the madison county sheriffs' office told us they've had more than 10 run-ins with young in the past. one of the latest calls involving him was from october. waay 31's sydney marin is live at the sheriff's office tonight after talking with a man who's still recovering after he said young assaulted him. dan, najahe-- the man i talked to told me after his latest assault he felt he needed to come forward and shared what happened after zach young assaulted him last fall. he told me he's worried if young isn't held responsible someone could lose their life. mike nelson, young's former stepdad "i lost my left eye. and i have some brain damage. it's equivalent to a stroke, but it's not from a stroke it's from an assault." mike nelson told me he's still recovering nearly 8 months after zach young assaulted him. the madison county sheriff's office said when deputies arrived they found nelson badly beaten and unconscious. young claimed it was self defense and no charges were filed mike nelson, , "the sad part is to be honest with you. he's been doing this for so long and getting away with it everytime." nelson told me he's known young for about a decade and is always in and out of trouble. mike nelson "always wild, always fighting." you're taking a look at an image of young while he was in the hospital. he told me it was eerie seeing photos of collins nelson who young is now charged with assaulting. mike nelson, young's former stepdad, "i have children and grandkids and that could have been one of mine down there. i worry everyday." both victim's have the same last name. but aren't related. mike nelson told me he's heard zack brag about beating people up on the river in the past..and wants any other possible victim to come forward. "you really need to step forward so it prevents someone else from being hurt." the sheriff's office and huntsville police can't confirm any past assaults because nobody ever filed reports. nelson told me he hopes young's arrest will stop him from hurting anyone else. " you need to realize what you're doing and you have to be held accountable for your actions." mike nelson told me he didn't pursue any charges when the assault happened because he was in too much distress. however, he said after learning about the most recent assault against collins nelson...he plans on talking with investigators about moving forward with his case. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. we reached out to the madison county district attorney's office to learn more about young's past.. and if they plan on pursuing the strictest penalties against him if he's convicted of assault. we are still waiting to