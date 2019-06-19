Clear
National Child Advocacy Center will train people in Europe

The center said it's a part of a project funded by the European Union that will pay for staff in Huntsville to train advocacy centers throughout Europe.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 5:24 PM
Ashley Thusius

the n-c-a-c also told us it will train people in europe. it's part of a project funded by the european union ... that will pay for huntsville staff to travel overseas to train advocacy centers there. the european centers were modeled after the centers in the u-s ... and new training will help them grow. the national children's advocacy center works hard to nurture and develop these and support these programs as they develop. they will be coming to our international symposium about child abuse. we will be going over there to provide training. and all of it is about helping protect kids throughout the world. chris newlin says the huntsville center was the first advocacy center in the world. it opened in 1985. he said since
