Speech to Text for Arab Recreational Center dedicates plaque to employee killed by suspected drunk driver

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the a-rab recreational center has dedicated a plaque to an employee who died in march. nicki penn was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver at 231 and northgate drive. to do something in her honor - her former co- workers hung this plaque in penn's name. the plaque hangs right outside the administrative office where she used to work. her friends told waay-31 it reflects on penn's vibrant smile and the impact she had on anyone who walked through the doors. they said she is still greatly missed.