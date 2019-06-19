Clear
Arab Recreational Center dedicates plaque to employee killed by suspected drunk driver

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

the a-rab recreational center has dedicated a plaque to an employee who died in march. nicki penn was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver at 231 and northgate drive. to do something in her honor - her former co- workers hung this plaque in penn's name. the plaque hangs right outside the administrative office where she used to work. her friends told waay-31 it reflects on penn's vibrant smile and the impact she had on anyone who walked through the doors. they said she is still greatly missed.
