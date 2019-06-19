Speech to Text for Massive repaving project underway in Boaz thanks to sales tax increase

happening now- a massive repaving project is underway in boaz. it's being paid for by last year's one cent sales tax increase. waay31s sierra phillips is live at one of those roads with what drivers can expect, sierra? i'm here on vista avenue in boaz. you can see right now this road is in great shape-- but it wasn't just two weeks ago. it's one of the most recent roads to be repaved as part of a much bigger plan to repave nearly 20 streets.. the city set aside more than a million dollars for road improvements thanks to the 1 cent sales tax increase that went in effect almost exactly one year ago. work was supposed to kick off at the end of last year but rain delayed the project. one resident told me he's happy to see crews out repaving. there's probably a lot more that needs improvement than is in good shape right now the mayor told me the goal is to repave every single street in the city. reporting live in marshall county, sierra phillips, waay31 news.