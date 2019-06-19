Speech to Text for City Arab to get LED lights along Highway 231

the city of a-rab is about to look a lot brighter. they're changing all the street lights on highway 231 to l-e-ds. waay-31s alexis scott explains how they'll make the community safer. the employees of g-whiz home decor tell me when they walk out the door at closing time... they have no idea what they're walking into. with these new lights, they say it'll definitely make them feel more comfortable. abbey warren, works at g-whiz "when we leave it's really dark and people hang out in the parking lot, and arab's a really safe place so we're not scared or anything, but when you're leaving and you're packing up your car, it's going to help a lot," abbey warren says most street lights in arab are older. some work, some don't. she knows the new l-e-d lights will make her community safer. abbey warren, works at g-whiz "when you go through arab at night it's really dark, so you'll be able to see a lot better with brighter lights for sure," mayor bob joslin and the arab electric co-operative told me proper lighting has been an issue for some time now...especially on the highway. so they are testing 3 new l- e-d lights. once they find the perfect position, they will change out every light on highway 231 within city limits. mayor bob joslin, city of arab "because it's a divided highway and most crossovers are not very well lit up and people end up in the ditches when they drive across that crossover," the co-op says it wants to lead the way in arab. it says the l-e-d lighting will add uniformity, and beautification. scott spence, general manager of arab electric co-op "give the best lighting that we could, give the best aesthetic view we could, and just do the best job we could," until the lights are changed, warren says she'll continue to keep her eyes open when she goes home at night. abbey warren, works at g-whiz "always keeping our eyes open, and look around and just keep watch for whatever could be going around us," the city plans to start here along highway 231 and soon move l-e-d lights for all business parking lots. after that, it plans to allow homeowners the same option. reporting in arab alexis scottwaay-31 news mayor joslin and the electric co-op believe this project will save thousands of dollars for the city of arab - and will last for years to come.