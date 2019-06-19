Speech to Text for New upgrades showcased at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's being called the rebirth of joe wheeler state park. the state showed off all the improvements, after a million-dollar upgrade. waay31's breken terry shows us what they are, and how they were made possible. i'm here at joe wheeler state park in rogersville and i'm actually standing in the newly renovated lobby but this is only one of the upgrades to this park. blankenship- we've done some renovations on the rooms and other work within the park. state officials cut the ribbon at joe wheeler state park to highlight their newly renovated rooms, cottages, new landscaping at the golf course, and upgraded gas pumps at the marina. blankenship- as the parks are doing well were taking the money and putting it right back into the park. but this project was a long time coming. back in 2016 joe wheeler state park was in danger of closing. the same year alabama voters passed amendment two which kept state park money within the state parks. prior to that, lawmakers had been moving the funds for other uses. blankenship- that's been very beneficial that way as we do make profit and are successful in the hospitality side of it we know that that money will stay with the parks and we can contract and do some of these things needed to upgrade our facilities. tommy phillips frequents joe wheeler state park and says it's exciting to see all the positive changes. phillips- the way the economy is it's really a good investment i think. look live tag: state park officials tell me the next renovations at the park will be happening at the campground in rogersville bt waay31 news. the renovations to the campground will start in late fall so they won't hinder the busy season.