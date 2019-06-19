Speech to Text for Huntsville VA Clinic holds town hall

today veterans in huntsville got their questions answered about medical care. the huntsville veteran affairs clinic held a town hall and resource fair this morning. leaders explained the new veterans appeals modernization act-- which started in february of this year. the act speeds up the process for a medical appeal to be reviewed. they also learned about where they can get urgent care. one vietnam veteran told us he's thankful v-a leaders are making medical help more accessible. people who have the authority to provide the needs for soldiers...they are doing it! they aren't just talking about it but they are doing it through action. i've seen it through my own eyes. veterans also learned about all the services available to them in huntsville, and about military cemeteries.