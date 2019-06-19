Speech to Text for $13 million building will be home to services currently at the Madison County Courthouse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you are looking at the most up- to-date blueprints of the future madison county service center! the 13-million dollar building will be home to a number of services currently at the madison county courthouse. the two-story service center will be located off of north memorial parkway and oakwood avenue and will take 18 months to complete. waay31's steven dilsizian visited the site and learned one local business couldn't be happier. the future madison county service center will be built here, in this vacant land. some people call it an eye-sore, the building is expected to be completed by the end of next year or early 2021. construction is set to begin this fall.