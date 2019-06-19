Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

$13 million building will be home to services currently at the Madison County Courthouse

You are looking at the most up-to-date blueprints of the future Madison County Service Center

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 4:23 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Speech to Text for $13 million building will be home to services currently at the Madison County Courthouse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you are looking at the most up- to-date blueprints of the future madison county service center! the 13-million dollar building will be home to a number of services currently at the madison county courthouse. the two-story service center will be located off of north memorial parkway and oakwood avenue and will take 18 months to complete. waay31's steven dilsizian visited the site and learned one local business couldn't be happier. the future madison county service center will be built here, in this vacant land. some people call it an eye-sore, the building is expected to be completed by the end of next year or early 2021. construction is set to begin this fall.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events