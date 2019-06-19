Speech to Text for National Child Advocacy Center gets new facility dog in Huntsville

you're taking a look at the national children's advocacy center's newest employee. wilson's a 2 year old labrador golden retriever mix and he made his public debut today. he's not the only dog that works at the center..but he has privileges no other canine companion here in huntsville currently has. waay 31's sydney martin learned about how he's going to be a major help in cases that involve victims of abuse. this is wilson. he is one of five facility dogs in the state of alabama. he can help victims during forensic interviews, while they testify in court and during therapy sessions." wilson's only been working in huntsville for a month, but during that time, the national children's advocacy center says he's already helped victims more than 60 times. paula wolfteich, forensic interviewer "we had a little girl that had been sexually abused by her step father. she was not ready to disclose. thought she'd be in trouble. she was shaking. she was nervous. she had just come from her sexual assault exam." the advocacy center told us wilson was given to them at no cost, and is only one of 5 dogs in the state that's been specially trained to sit through a forensic interview. paula wolfteich, forensic interviewer"he accompanied her into the interview room and sat on the sofa with her. she petted him the the entire time and gradually you saw her anxiety go down. she wasn't shaking anymore. and she was able to talk about the things that she had experienced and her trauma." wilson will also be able to go with his victim's to court. that's because of a law governor kay ivey passed in 20-17 that allows therapy dogs in court rooms. the center told us the bond wilson will have with victim's will help comfort them throughout their case. paula wolfteich, forensic interviewer "he will able to go to therapy with her and if and when she does have to go to court to testify he can be right up there at the witness stand with her." in huntsville sm waay 31 news. the other dog's in the state that have the same training as wilson are located in central and south alabama.