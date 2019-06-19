Speech to Text for Man claims to have reunited with Limestone County "attack squirrel"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

neighbors are reacting to the bizarre turn of events ... in the story of an attack squirrel that may be addicted to meth. this facebook video was posted by mickey paulk. he's the man accused of keeping the squirrel as a pet. he's wanted on drug charges ... but claims to have been re- united with his squirrel after police released it into the wild. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live now to explain where the police investigation stands, and what paulk's neighbors are saying about the video. scottie? neighbors on piney chapel road still can't wrap their heads around the story that's driving the nation nuts. they tell me they just hope paulk is caught soon, and the squirrel can go on and live a normal squirrel life. billy carruth, jr., neighbor "a squirrel on meth. that scares the fire out of me! poor squirrel. what would you do if he had done your dog like that? oh goodness, he couldn't handle it." charles mcfarland, neighbor "welcome to the south, man. we've got squirrels on meth. welcome to the south. a community is still in disbelief after hearing one of their neighbors may have fed a pet squirrel meth to keep it aggressive. billy carruth, jr., neighbor "man, what an idiot! i wouldn't want to be around a squirrel that wasn't on methmuch less, on meth! a squirrel is dangerous. on meth? i wouldn't want a part of that! can you imagine what that sucker would look like? crazy! it would eat you up." limestone county deputies are still looking for mickey paulk, after getting a tip about the meth-addicted squirrel. they found a squirrel in a cage, but didn't test it for meth, instead releasing it. after word spread about the squirrel ... paulk posted a video on facebook claiming he never gave the animal meth. mickey paulk, suspect "you can't give squirrels meth. it would kill them. i'm pretty sure. i've never tried it." you can see he actually has a squirrel with him in the video. paulk says he went back to the home and found the squirrel in a tree after deputies released it. paulk says the squirrel is ten months old and has never been outside before. neighbors wonder if paulk is the one on drugs. billy carruth, jr., neighbor "i think the guy is illiterate. he's not thinking all the way clearly. he must be on something." they want him arrested soon... charles mcfarland, neighbor "to torture a small animal like that, he should face the music, whatever is coming to him." ...so the squirrel can get away from him for good. billy carruth, jr., neighbor "the squirrel needs to be turned loose in the wild again and hope he doesn't kill a bunch or other squirrels." and so nothing like this ever happens in their neighborhood again. billy carruth, jr., neighbor "it's past the funny. the funny is over with. if he was doing that to that squirrel or any dog or any kind of animal, it's unacceptable." the sheriff's office says it won't charge paulk with anything related to the squirrel, but wildlife agents might. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news scottie is digging into paulk's long criminal past. see what she uncovers, tonight at six.