Speech to Text for LawCall: Boating Accidents

and we'll have some of those email questions tonight. we have will league from siniard, timberlake & league getting us started. >> will league: how are you? >> sharon doviet: summertime, everybody is doing things, doing fun stuff. we talk all the time about car accidents. are boating accidents, boating insurance, is it handled the same way as being on the roads? >> will league: they happen more often than you think, property damage and injuries and things like that, so you look at rules of the road or rules on the water and when you get your boating license you have to follow those. they are handled similar. there's insurance to cover the negligent party. they do an investigation. sadly in boating there's a lot of alcohol involved, so there's a punitive aspect as well. if you violate a rule of the water and hit another boat and damage them, your insurance carrier is responsible, however a lot of insurance companies are writing off punitive damages so they won't cover that. if you're drinking and boating, hurt someone and there's a claim against you, they will not cover punitive damages, so that could be significant. so when you're looking at water craft type injuries, you know, a poor little boy was killed a few weeks ago tubing on smith lake. and, you know, you see that. there was tva a boat was coming off a fishing tournament and there was a power line down and the person was killed. it happens a lot more than you think. and, you know, whether or not there's immunity, was it tva or the negligence of another boater that has insurance. you want to contact your carrier and try and make a claim and document, you know, all you can. it's not like a car crash, you know, the evidence does float away, but there are reconstructions that look at the boats and the propeller markings and how it was going, things like that. >> sharon doviet: you mention insurance. i don't know because i don't have a boat. we're required to have car insurance. are people required to have boating insurance? >> will league: to get your certificate i think you have to show it, but i don't think it really addresses boats. something we need to look up. any time i know they will cover you for liability. is there um for boats? so many policies is have that