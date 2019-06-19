Speech to Text for Cornerstone Detention

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in contraband for inmates. marshall county has approved renovations to fix the holes inside the jail. county commissioners gave the go- ahead for the 560- thousand dollar bid. cornerstone detention in greeenbrier will do the work. earlier this year ... crews made upgrades to the jail's fence ... and did some repair work