Cornerstone Detention

Cornerstone

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 11:58 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 11:58 AM
Posted By: Greg Privett

in contraband for inmates. marshall county has approved renovations to fix the holes inside the jail. county commissioners gave the go- ahead for the 560- thousand dollar bid. cornerstone detention in greeenbrier will do the work. earlier this year ... crews made upgrades to the jail's fence ... and did some repair work
