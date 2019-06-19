Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. limestone county sheriff's deputies are looking for a man they say kept a pet squirrel and fed it meth. vo they say mickey paulk trained the squirrel as an attack animal and fed it meth to make it aggressive. paulk went live on facebook tuesday evening where he dispelled the accusations. limestone county deputies say they're aware of the facebook video -- and say if you know where paulk is -- you should give them a call. he's facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. alyssa... florence police are still searching for the person who crashed their car into a barbecue restaurant. the person crashed into the "smokin on the boulevard barbecue" ... then ran away. police found multiple open containers of alcohol in the car. happening now.. the madison county sheriff's office is asking for your help to find a pair of theft suspects. deputies say this happened near the mt carmel school on saturday. if you know who this is - or know anything about the crime - contact the sheriff's office! progress is now being made on the cecil ashburn expansion project. the city of huntsville says nearly 2000 feet of asphalt has been placed on the road. officials say the next step is to install asphalt along the west side of the road by the end of the month. they say the road is on track to be finished by october. alyssa happening today-- the huntsville veterans affairs clinic is holding a resource fair and a town hall meeting... where veterans and the public can learn what the v-a offers. both the resource fair and town hall meeting are open to the public... and will run from 10 a-m to noon today. happening today--- we will finally get a glimpse at the new renovations to joe wheeler state park in rogersville. state park and conservation officials will hold a ceremony to announce several renovations that have recently been completed. the best bass anglers in the country will be in guntersville for the bassmaster elite series. the tournament takes place at lake guntersville friday and will end on monday. daily takeoffs will be at six a-m