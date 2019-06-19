Speech to Text for Meth Fed Squirrel in Limestone county

new information - limestone county sheriff's deputies are looking for a man they say fed meth to a squirrel.. its a story that getting national attention and blowing up on social media. right now - you're looking at video of the squirrel who deputies say is addicted to meth. deputies say the squirrel was used as an attack animal. they tell us this man -- mickey paulk -- fed meth to the squirrel..he's wanted on several drug charges. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live now with exactly how all of this got started. rodneya? vo that was mickey paulk on facebook live tuesday waay 31 learned paulk has a long rap steet with law enforcement. right now he's wanted for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. he's out on probation now -- but the sheriff's office tells us that will likely be revoked by a judge once he