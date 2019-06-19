Speech to Text for UN Report on Khashoggi's Death Released

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom within the last 10 minutes. an independent u.n. human rights expert investigating the killing of saudi journalist jamal khashoggi is recommending an investigation into the possible role of saudi crown prince citing "credible evidence." the report calls on the united nations to demand a follow up criminal investigation on the death of khashoggi. the washington post journalist was