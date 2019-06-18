Speech to Text for "Women Honoring Women" Nominees Announed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time school starts on august 5th. five local women have been recognized as successful leaders in the community for the annual "women honoring women" event. the women were announced as this year's honorees. their job titles range from ceo's and nasa directors to doctors and judges... but what they all share is passion, perserverance and a true commitment to the community. the women told us they felt honored -- and are proud of events like this that empower women. dr. belinda a. savage-edwards neurologist 0-8 seconds "it was quite humbling actually to think that i was worthy of such an honor by my peers. alicia ryan ceo lsinc corporation 9-17 seconds "the fact that we have an organization that supports women and helps other young women become and find their path in life is just amazing. i'm excited. the 18th annual event will be held on september 19th. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of "women honoring women". waay 31's najahe